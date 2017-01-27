Unity essential for prosperous country: Chairman Oli

27 Jan, Kathmandu: Chairman of the CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli, has said time has come for all Nepalis to keep intact the unity and take the country towards prosperity.

At a programme organized by Nepal Democratic Tamang Association here Friday, Chairman Oli said concerted efforts were essential to alleviate poverty.

Chairman Oli, who is also the former prime minister, said unity in diversity is the aspiration of Nepalis. The constitution was brought in this very spirit, so it everyone’s duty to implement constitution effectively, he underscored.

UML Secretary Gokarna Bista said his party was committed to recommending Tamang people to the responsible posts in the State agencies in future.

Leader Prithvi Subba Gurung said nationalism is strengthened when diverse language, ethnicity and religions are equally respected.

According to Association Chairman Dhawa Lama, there were 1.5 Tamang people in the country.