26 Sept, Itahari: Chairman of Nepal Democratic Forum Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar has said that the Madhesi people have become entitled to equal opportunities as he always played responsible role to ensure equal roles to the Madhesi people in all state organs.

Addressing a programme of his party in Inaruwa on Monday, he said that situation has been created to get equal rights for the people of Madhes as he always stood for movement launched for rights, dignity and respect by the Madhesi folks.

Gachchhadar said that he played key role to declare martyrs to those killed in Madhes Movement, provide free treatment to the injured and withdraw the cases filed against agitators.

Gachachhadar, also the Acting Prime Minister, said that Nepalis would have a bright future only if the country was prosperous adding that the country would move towards prosperity if all abide by the collective aspiration, quitting the personal and political interests.

There is no alternative to unite for the country’s prosperity by being dedicated with the spirit of “we all are Nepalis living in Himalayas, hills and Tarai”. RSS