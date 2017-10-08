8 Oct, Kathmandu: Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has said time has come for the leftist forces to be united for the national cause.

During a programme organized to welcome lawmaker of CPN ML, Kalasha Mahara, and dozens of the leaders to the Maoist Centre, Chairman Dahal said leftist unity was imperative to reach process of change to the logical conclusion.

“Polarization is a national need, a time’s demand. It is for laying the foundation for socialist revolution,” he argued.

According to him, his party’s aim was to implement the socialism envisioned by the constitution. It would play a significant role to fully implement the constitution by uniting the people from hill, mountain and southern plains.

On a different note, Chairman Dahal said the Maoist Centre would take a special initiative to make province no 7 prosperous.

Lawmaker Mahara was picked under the proportional category of the election by the CPN-ML. RSS