10 Oct, Lahan: The Federal Socialist Forum, Nepal has recommended the name party chair Upendra Yadav from the Siraha constituency no.1 for the upcoming election to the House of Representatives. Yadav’s candidacy has been proposed towards the first-past-the-post electoral system.

As said by party central leader Satyanarayan Yadav, the name of party chair has been proposed for the forthcoming election as per the decision of the party regional working committee.

Satyanarayan Yadav, Sarita Giri and Rajlal Yadav have been recommended from the Siraha-1 along with the party chair.