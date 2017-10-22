22 Oct, Kathmandu: A joint decision of Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) and Thamel Area Development Council to assert the 120-meter area in Thamel, stretching from Kathmandu Guest House Chowk to Nursing Chowk, a no-go zone for vehicles has come into effect from Sunday.

It is stated that the decision was taken with the aim of lessening the increasing annoyance caused by busy traffic to tourists and pedestrians in the area. The area is one of the busiest tourist hubs in the country.

According to MTPD Spokesperson Umesh Ranjitkar, all kinds of vehicles, including bicycles, rickshaws and three-wheelers will be banned from entering the restricted zone but the vehicles used for security bodies, diplomatic agencies, tourists, and ambulance and fire engines will be permitted.

Spokesperson Ranjitkar added that vehicles permitted for restricted zone should enter from Tridevi Marg. The Division Chief Sarbendra Khanal and Council Chair Sameer Gurung among other officials jointly launched the campaign on Sunday.

The Division has managed vehicles parking areas at Lainchaur, Khusibu and Sohrakhutte areas to make the campaign effective and successful.The Division has further shared that it has planned to manage permit card for emergency vehicles to enter Thamel.