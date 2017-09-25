25 Sept, Birgunj: Traders have imported Indian vehicles worth amounting to Rs 8 billion to Nepal from India during the period of two months from mid-July to mid-September this year in view of festive season.

Information Officer at Birgunj Customs Checkpoint Santosh Yadav shared that 30 % of the total revenue from the checkpoint was contributed from the import of Indian vehicles.

Among the vehicles imported from India during the period are buses (30), mini bus (63), micro bus (1), jeep, car and van (2,285), double cap pick-up (298) and single cap pick-up (287).