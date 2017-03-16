Visiting DPM Nidhi meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj

16 March, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi, who is currently in India, on Thursday called on Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at New Delhi-based Ministry of External Affairs.

On the occasion, DPM Nidhi drew the attention of Indian Minister Swaraj to the recent Kanchanpur incident wherein a Nepali national was killed in the firing by the Indian border security force, said Nidhi’s press expert Ramji Dahal.

He also stressed the need for an impartial probe into the incident and action against the guilty.

In return, Minister Swaraj voiced sadness over the incident while describing the incident as unfortunate, Dahal said. She also pledged to take action against the guilty and emphasized on the need for cooperation of the Government of Nepal in this issue.

Also on the occasion, DPM Nidhi proposed to add two other teams to three joint technical teams which are working for the past three years on resolving Nepal-India border disputes, so as to speed up technical aspects between the two countries including border pillars management. In response, the Indian external affairs Minister said the Indian side was positive about the proposal.

DPM Nidhi also drew the attention of Minister Swaraj to development projects initiated with financial aid from India like Postal Highway to be completed on time, said Dahal.

Likewise during the meeting, DPM Nidhi requested Indian side to provide necessary election equipment as in the past for the local level elections slated for May 14 in Nepal. In response, Swaraj said Indian Government was positive about providing election equipments.

Nepali ambassador to India Dip Kumar Upadhyay was also present during the meeting. Nidhi, who is on a three-day visit to India to participate in the 3rd International Conference on counter terrorism, is returning home on Friday. RSS