29 June, Kathmandu: Vote counting of 226 local-levels, among 334 where the second phase of local level elections were held on June 28, has commenced.

According to updates provided by the Joint Election Operation Center at the Election Commission, vote count has started at 80 levels of the Province 1, 87 of the Province 5 and 59 of the Province 7.

Helicopters were used in high hilly and mountainous districts to transport ballot papers to the counting centres. Until the filing of this report, collection of ballots from 22 polling centres is underway. RSS