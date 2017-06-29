29 June, Biratnagar: The vote counting of the second phase of local level election held has started in Biratnagar Metropolitan City in Morang district from Thursday evening.

The vote counting of ward no 1 is on while preparations are made to start counting of Ward Nos 2, 3 and 4 from tomorrow morning, according to the Office of the Chief Returning Officer in the district.

The count though said to begin from 11:30 am Thursday could not get into effect due to technical problems, the Office of the Chief Returning Officer said. RSS