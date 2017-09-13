13 Sept, Kathmandu: The Election Commission is to issue the voter identity cards for the purpose of the third phase local-level election on September 15, 16 and 17.

Election is taking place from 7 am to 5 pm on September 18 for various posts of 136 local levels in eight districts of Province 2. Two million 664 thousand 792 voters are eligible for voting in the third round local-level election.

EC spokesman Nawaraj Dhakal said the commission has also made arrangements for providing information to the voters on how to vote and apply the vote mark in its bid to minimizing the number of invalid votes and increasing the number of valid votes.

More than 3,500 voter educators and volunteers have been mobilized in Province 2 for extensive voter education.

The commission also stated that voter education is being provided in local languages through the local mass communication media. Arrangements have been made for providing voter education in this election through NGOs too. Similarly, emphasis has been given for using street plays for providing voter education.

Spokesman Dhakal said the Election Commission is organizing mock elections at more than 1,000 places in the Province No 2 in view of the September 18 local level election.

“Much focus has been given to voter education in the third phase local election. This time it is hoped that the voter education will give effective results,” he added.

Six thousand 627 representatives would be elected to various posts to one metropolitan city, three sub-metropolitan cities, 73 municipalities and 59 rural municipalities through the third round local election in Province 2. More than 37 thousand candidates are in the election fray.

The commission stated that arrangements have already been made for the human resources, security and election materials required for the election.

This time, the EC has given much stress on enforcement of the election code of conduct to make the election in Province 2 free, fair and peaceful.

The EC has asked the voters themselves to be present to take their voter ID card, as far as possible. RSS