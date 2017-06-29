29 June, Kathmandu: Voter turnout in the second phase local election held for 334 local levels in Provinces 1, 5 and 7 on Wednesday was 73.69 per cent.

As per the information received at the Joint Election Operation Centre at the Election Commission, the voter turnout was 72.49 per cent in Province 1, 75.34 per cent in Province 5 and 73.05 per cent in Province 7.

Likewise, out of the 334 local levels in these provinces, vote counting had already been started in 168 local levels as of 9.30 am today, the Election Commission stated in a press release. It is stated that counting of votes has started in 108 of the total 137 local levels in Province 1, in 34 out of the 109 local levels in Province 5 and in 26 out of the 88 local levels in Province 7. RSS