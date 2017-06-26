26 June, Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party leader Pashupati Shamser Rana has said voters were eagerly waiting for the arrival of June 28 to take part in the second-phase of local-level elections.

Taking part in a face-to-face programme at the Reporters’ Club here today on the eve of the elections, he said the date for the second-round election in the Province 2 was deferred to involve the Rastriya Janata Party, Nepal in the election and to find a solution to the Madhesh issues.

He expressed his confidence that the constitution would be amended before September, the day fixed for holding the local-election in the Province no. 2.

Also speaking on the occasion, CPN ( UML) leader Raghubir Mahaseth, giving his views against the government move to defer the election date time and again, expressed his hope the party would get the respectful votes in the second-round election as well.

CPN (Maoist Centre) spokesperson Pampha Bhusal said the party was confident that it would emerge as the ‘first’ party in the second-phase election as it held the credit of successfully holding the May 14 election.

Former chief election commissioner Surya Prasad Shrestha said there was no debate regarding that participation of all political parties including RJP in the election was vital, but the concern was that the government failed to do enough homework while putting off the election date. RSS