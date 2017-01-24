Water Supply Department to run water projects in 40 districts

24 Jan, Kathmandu: The Department of Water Supply and Sewerage is set to launch high and mid level drinking water projects in 40 districts.

The programme is being run by the department with an aim to provide fresh drinking water to all the people.

State Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Deepak Khadka, said the Ministry was launching programmes in several stages with an objective to supply fresh drinking water to all the people. “The Ministry is effortful in supplying arsenic-free water in Tarai and draw water through motor in the hilly region,” he shared.

Department’s Under Secretary Arun Kumar Simkhada said the department at the initiative of the line ministry was targeting the areas facing shortage of drinking water as part of the ‘big drinking water project’. “We are set to run 110 drinking water projects in 40 districts,” he said, adding that the Ministry was working to supply water to all Nepali people by the end of 2017.

The Department will launch 110 programmes in Taplejung, Ilam, Jhapa, Udayapur, Sunsari, Morang, Ramechap, Dolakha, Nuwakot, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Kavrepalanchowk, Bhaktapur, Makawanpur, Rautahat, Bara, Nawalparasi, Palpa, Gulmi, Mugu, Jumla, Rukum, Kailali, Kanchanpur and Doti among other districts.

Each project will cost more than 5 million, Under Secretary Simkhada shared. The department has allocated more than Rs 80.2 million for the massive and essential project. In the last fiscal year, the department had run 75 drinking water programmes. RSS