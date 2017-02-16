Westerly wind brings cloudy condition

16 Feb, Kathmandu: Many places in the country including the Kathmandu Valley today saw partially cloudy conditions due to the influence of the Westerly winds.

Meteorologist Subhash Rimal said although the Westerly has caused cloudy condition, there was no possibility of rain.

“The influence of the Westerly wind that started from Wednesday will lead to a drop in day-time temperature and this system will last for two to three days,” weatherman Rimal said.

He added that although there are no chances of rain since the Westerly wind is not packed with much water vapour to the extent of causing rains, some places of the mountainous region however could likely get intermittent rains.

The minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley today was five degree Celsius and the maximum 22 degrees Celsius.