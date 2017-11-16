16 Nov, Baglung: CPN-UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has said the left alliance was inevitable for national independence.

Addressing an election gathering organized by the left alliance at Galkot of the district, he said they have aspired for prosperity and good governance in the country.

“Change is required not only in system, but also in conducts and processes”, Oli added. He claimed that the leftist government would be formed after the upcoming elections.

Also speaking on the occasion, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that a process was already initiated to form a strong communist centre in Nepal.

Noting that they would bring the country to socialism-oriented era, he said the communist government to be formed after the parliamentary and provincial elections would take the leadership to that end.RSS