Will get the constitution amendment bill endorsed even by revising it: Law Minister

9 Jan, Kathmandu: Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ajaya Shankar Nayak, has reaffirmed that the government would get the constitution amendment bill passed by the parliament even by making revisions to it.

Speaking in a face-to-face organised by the Reporters Club Nepal here today, he said there is need of political understanding among the parties for going for the elections by revising the amendment bill.

“Necessary discussions can also be held if it is required to make any revisions on the amendment bill to take all the parties on board so as to declare the election date at the earliest,’ he said. The Law Minister called on the political parties to move ahead taking into consideration the public needs.

Nepali Congress central committee member Dhan Raj Gurung stressed that the political parties need to stand together for constitution amendment as the constitution is a document of compromise.

CPN (UML) politburo member Som Prasad Pandey termed the constitution amendment bill undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Madhesi Janadhikar Forum Nepal leader Shivaji Yadav commented that the constitution amendment bill has opened the avenues for compromise among the political parties, saying the Madhes-centric parties would extend cooperation for getting it endorsed from the parliament if it was revised.