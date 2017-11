7 Nov, Ilam : A woman has gone missing here since the past five days. The missing is Sumitra Maya Limbu, 33, of Kalkatte, Mai Municipality-8. She had left her home last Friday for the weekly market organised at Danabari and has not returned home since then, according to the family source.

The District Police Office Ilam said it has intensified search for her, responding to a complaint filed by her family at the Danabari Police Beat. RSS