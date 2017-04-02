Woman killed, daughter – in – law injured in lightning strike

2 April, Chautara: A person was killed and another injured in a lightning strike in Sindhupalchowk during the storm on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanu Kanchi Tamang, 46, of Jugal Village Council – 7. She was cooking food inside her home when the lightning struck. She was killed on the spot.

In the same incident, Sanu Kanchi’s daughter – in – law, Sukurani Tamang, 20, was injured. She is receiving treatment at the Jalbire Primary Health Centre, said Area Police Office, Jalbire. RSS