21 Oct, Urlabari, Morang: A woman who was riding a bicycle was killed when amotorcycle hit her in an inner road at Belbari Municipality-11 this afternoon.

The victim is 42-year-old Anjila Shrestha. Critically injured Shrestha died while undergoing treatment at the Birat Teaching Hospital, Biratnagar, the Area Police Office, Belbari said.

Motorcyclist, 22-year-old Yubaraj Shah of Belbari-10 has sustained injuries in the mishap. He is undergoing treatment at Neuro Hospital, Biratnagar.