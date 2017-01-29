Woman killed after tractor rams motorbike

29 Jan, Urlabari (Morang): A woman was killed when a tractor rammed a motorbike last night at Sundardulari – 6 along the East West Highway.

The tractor (Ko 2 Ta 4346) heading east struck the motorbike (Ko 18 Pa 9329) going in the same direction killing pillion rider, Laxmi Chaudhary, 30, of Sundardulari – 6.

Chaudhary, who was seriously injured in the accident, died undergoing treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences, said Inspector, Ramji Katuwal, of Area Police Office, Belbari.

Motorbike rider, Chabilal Chaudhary, 35, is reported to have returned home in stable condition. The police have detained the tractor driver and impounded the vehicle.