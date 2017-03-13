Won’t let parliament pass amendment: Chairman Oli

13 March, Butwal: Chairman of the CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli has warned that his party would not let the parliament pass the constitution amendment bill because it was against the country and people.

Addressing a mass gathering organized by the party under the Mechi-Mahakali national unity campaign at Bhairahawa on Sunday, Chairman Oli argued that the amendment of the constitution has come as a first step to weaken the State. The present government was acting against people’s aspiration, he blamed.

Chairman Oli further said efforts were on to split Province No 5, which was not acceptable to his party.

According to him, the efforts to amend constitution were nothing more than the obstruction on holding the local election.

Moreover, he said his party was campaigning for national unity and integrity.

Similarly, addressing the gathering, Vice-Chairman Bam Dev Gautam said, “There were ill efforts undergoing to obstruct the implementation of the constitution. But the State can not fail.” RSS