Our worst batting display in last two years: Kohli

25 Feb, Pune: Indian skipper Virat Kohli today hardly minced words in criticising his team’s shambolic show in the 333-run loss to Australia, saying it was easily the side’s worst batting display in the last two years.

India today slumped to a humiliating loss inside three days in the first match against Australia here to trail the four-Test series 0-1.

“We got outplayed in this game. We got to take it on the chin, accept that they outplayed us. It was our worst batting display in the last two years. We were not good enough on any of the three days. It was the case of us not applying ourselves too well. We need to see what we did wrong,” said Kohli at the post match presentation.

The Indian captain also agreed that the visitors exploited the conditions better.

“They exploited it better than us. They put us under pressure throughout and deserved to win this game. Credit to them that they played better than us.

“We’ve had two really bad sessions and to pull it back against a quality side is very difficult. But there are no excuses. Sometimes, you have to take your hat off and tell the opposition well done,” he said.

The 28-year-old expressed confidence that his team will bounce back strongly.

“I am sure we are going to bounce back strongly. It has been a good run for us (19-match unbeaten streak before this game). Good to see the crowd still supporting us,” said Kohli.

Australia captain Steven Smith was all praise for man-of-the-match Steve O’Keefe, terming his match-haul of 12 for 70 ajn “incredible” performance.

“I’m proud of the way the guys played. O’Keefe bowled beautifully and was outstanding. We’ve got some good players of spin and good spinners. When he pulled his length back slightly (O’Keefe), it felt he’d get a wicket every ball. He’s going to be a key player in the rest of the series,” he said.

Smith said winning the toss proved to be an advantage on a track like this.

“Thought it was going to be hardwork (after looking at the wicket at the start of the Test match). Winning the toss was a bonus. We had good plans in place. It’s been 4502 days since Australia won a Test in India, I know it to the day. A massive lead in this wicket helped.” .