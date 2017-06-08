8 June, Kathmandu: The Federal Socialist Forum Nepal chairman Upendra Yadav has urged the Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) Nepal to participate in second phase local poll scheduled for June 28.

In a face to face programme in the capital today, leader Yadav urged the RJP leaders to fight for the election jointly. He said that RJP leaders participated in Prime Minister’s election though there was no candidate from Tarai, expressing the confidence that the RJP leaders will vote for Tarai’s candidates in second phase election.

He added that his party will garner huge support in second phase election in comparison to other parties.

In another context, leader Yadav said that his party did not have any priority participating in the election as they had the priority of agenda. RSS