Yama Buddha’s last rite performed

28 Jan, Kathmandu: The last rite of Anil Adhikari, a rapper best known as Yama Buddha, who was found murdered in his apartment in the United Kingdom on January 1, was performed at Pashupati Aryaghat on Saturday evening.

Adhikari’s body was airlifted to Nepal from UK on Saturday noon. Earlier before his cremation, his body was put at Nepal Academy for paying tribute to him.

His family, relatives and friends, leaders of various political parties and artists including Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Kamal Thapa paid their last tributes to Adhikari.

Adhikari, 29, who has dropped his many hits like Sathi, Aama, Yo Prasanga, Antya Ko Suruwat etc, was found hanging inside the bathroom of his apartment in the UK.