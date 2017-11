14 Nov, Kathmandu: Police have arrested a youth for possessing a country-made pistol from Gokarneshwar municipality on Monday.

The arrested is Dhiren Opth of Sindhupalchok district who is currently residing in Godawari municipality-5, Lalitpur district. Police confiscated one pistol, ammunition for the pistol and two rods.

These weapons and ammunition were seized from him while carrying out checking at Gokarna. He had been riding motorcycle at that time.