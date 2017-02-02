Youth killed in accident

2 Feb, Bhimdattanagar: A youth died after he was hit by a tractor at Bhimdattanagar of Kanchanpur district this morning.

Police identified the deceased as 32-year-old Dharmananda Bhatta of Lali, Darchula district who had been currently residing at Bhimdattanagar Municipality-12.

Bhatta was knocked down by a tractor (Se 1 Ta4752), leaving him seriously injured. He died while undergoing treatment at the Mahakali Zonal Hospital, according to the District Police Office. Police have impounded the tractor and its driver for action. RSS