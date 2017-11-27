27 Nov, Kathmandu: Former Speaker of the Parliament and human rights activist, Daman Nath Dhungana has urged the leaders of the political parties not to take politics as a profession to earn profit but as a means of serving the people.

Addressing an election campaign assembly organized by the Nepali Congress Balkot unit committee today, he stressed on the need of preventing politics from becoming corrupted as it is a social service.

He also expressed concern over the flourishing corruption in politics and urged the voters to vote for candidates and leaders who have impeccable character.

The former Speaker added that people’s faith in politicians was decreasing these days as there was a dearth of selfless political leaders with high moral virtues in society.

Dhungana, who is also the Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the House of Representatives election from Bhaktapur constituency-2, had played an important role as a mediator in bringing the then CPN (Maoist) which had launched an armed rebellion in the country to talks with the government.

A seasoned leader, Dhungana warned that the youth might become corrupted and the politics of morality might fade in society in the long run if election spending which he said was extravagant was not curbed.

He stated that his candidacy was for building a corruption-free and equitable society as well as for removing the anomalies crept in politics, implementing the constitution and the federalism, and incorporating the crucial topics which have been missed out in the constitution.

Nepali Congress’ candidate for the State Assembly election from Bhaktapur (Suryabinayak) -1, Angad Khadka vowed to work for the infrastructure development and youth employment in his constituency.

Dhungana is the candidate of the Democratic Alliance while former minister Mahesh Basnet is the candidate from the Leftist Alliance for the House of Representatives election in Bhaktapur constituency-2. Similarly, the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party has fielded former lawmaker Anuradha Thapa as its candidate from the constituency.

The Bhaktapur constituency-2 comprises Madhyapur Thimi municipality and Suryabinayak municipality. There are 83,931 voters in this constituency. RSS