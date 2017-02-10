Youths are determinant of country’s future: leader Pun

10 Feb, Urlabari (Morang): CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Barshaman has said the responsibility of building the country’s bright future now is on the shoulders of youths.

Addressing a cultural programme organised by the All Nepal Independent Students’ Union (ANNISU- Revolutionary) Urlabari Campus main unit committee today, the former Finance Minister said politics determined the course of any nation as it was the core of all sectors in the society. Infrastructure development and skilled human resources were primarily necessary for the development of the country, he added.

“Country’s agricultural sector has adversely affected by a huge outflow of Nepali youths in connection to foreign employment as 48 per cent of arable land remains uncultivated in the absence of required human resources,” he said, underlining the need of a revolution for better outcomes in the agro sector. He presented the data that presently some 5 million Nepali youths are abroad in connection to the employment.

On the occasion, he called on teachers to train youths well as the education remained as one of the effective means of societal transformation. Youths also should focus themselves on honing their skills. RSS