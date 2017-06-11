11 June, Kanchanpur: Zebra crossing has been painted at different places of Kanchanpur district along east-west highway with an objective of control road accidents.

According to the Division Road Office, Kanchanpur, zebra cross and centre line were painted along 1,700 square metre area from Gaddachauki to Attariya.

An employee of Dip Tamakoshi Construction Company said that the company painted zebra crossing at Gaddachauki, Daiji, Bhanu chowk and Jhalari area, where there movement of a large number of people.

Traffic Police Ram Naresh Chaudhary expressed the belief that zebra crossing would help to control road accidents as many pedestrians lose their life in coursing of crossing road. RSS