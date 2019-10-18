– Special Correspondent Shyam Rimal

Nepal and Myanmar have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in tourism and culture following bilateral talks held today in the presence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari and State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi.

President Bhandari is currently on a state visit to the Republic of Union of Myanmar at the friendly invitation of the President of Myanmar U Win Myint.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Union Minister for International Cooperation of Myanmar, Mr Kyaw Tin, signed and exchanged the two MoUs after the bilateral talks held at the Presidential House in Nay Pyi Taw, the capital of Myanmar.

On the occasion, President Bhandari and State Counselor Suu Kyi also exchanged presents.

President Bhandari arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday evening. Presidents of Nepal and Myanmar hold meeting Also today, President Bhandari and her Myanmar counterpart U Win Myint held talks at the Presidential House.

President Bhandari signed on the visitor’s book kept at the House. Earlier, Myanmar Army presented a Guard of Honour to President Bhandari in the morning in the Presidential House precincts today.

President Bhandari’s entourage includes Minister for Foreign Affairs Gyawali, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Secretary at the Office of the President Dr Hari Poudel, Chief Personal Secretary to the President, Dr Bhesh Raj Adhikari, high officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President, among others.

The President will conclude her state visit to Myanmar on October 20.