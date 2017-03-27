Over 130 detained at Moscow anti-corruption rally: rights group

27 March, Moscow: More than 130 people were detained Sunday in Moscow as thousands attended a rally against government corruption, according to a rights group tracking arrests.

“Over 130 people have been detained in Moscow,” the group, OVD Info, said on Twitter, with more detentions ongoing in the city centre where police had used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was among scores of protestors detained Sunday at an anti-corruption demonstration in Moscow, telling supporters to keep rallying in the city centre as he was driven off.

“Don’t try to fight for me,” Navalny tweeted after police put him in a police minibus, urging people to stay with the rally. “Our issue today is the fight against corruption.” AFP