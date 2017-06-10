10 June, Kathmandu: The Nepal-Bangladesh Youth Conference-2017 kicked off here from Saturday.

The two-day conference will discuss on finding possible ways to promote bilateral trade activities in the context of two countries having limited trade volume despite the proximity in view of the geographical location.

Inaugurating the conference, Bangladesh Ambassador for Nepal, Ms Mashfee BinteShams, pointed out the possibility of resolving common problems among the BBIN(Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) Initiative member countries and of achieving economic progress through mutual cooperation and collaboration.

The event would hold extensive discussions on the issues relating to environment, economic and business sectors, she added.

She expressed her belief that the BBIN Initiative would prove a supplementary to the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Nepal-Bangladesh Youth Conference organising committee coordinator Abhinav Chaudhary said the two countries have close relations in view of geographical locationand other aspects, and that the objective of the event was to seek possibilities for bilateral economic development.

In the second session of the conference, Ambassador Shams, National Youth Council Vice Chair Madhav Kumar Dhungel, Nepal Government former secretaries Purushottam Ojha and Rameshwor Khanal and World Bank’s representative put their viewson the topics relating to Nepal-Bangladesh relations, obstruction and opportunities.

The next session held discussions on the subject of youth’s role in tourism industry where tourism entrepreneurs DB Gurung, Binayak Shah, Aang Chiring Sherpa and government former secretary Prachandaman Shrestha took part in.

The last session of the first day of the conference that focused on the discussions about ‘youth stewardship in SDG’, UNDP programme coordinator Bisham Gyawali and National Youth Council Board member Bhawana Bhatta gave their opinions.

A total of 60 representatives from Nepal and 45 from Bangladesh and also from India are taking part in the conference.

Nepal had established its diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, the third geographically closest country after China and India, in 1972. Around 20 thousand tourists arrive for Nepal visit every year. RSS