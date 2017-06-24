24 June, Kathmandu: The student wing of CPN (Maoist Centre) and All Nepal National Independent Students Union (ANNISU), Revolutionary has staged a demonstration in the capital city against the decision of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s executive body to purchase mobile phone sets to Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Metropolitan City, and Ward Chairs and Ward Members.

The ANNISU-Revolutionary has also begun ‘Rs 1 donation collection campaign’ to purchase the mobile sets for the mayor and deputy mayor, mocking the move of the KMC Executive Body. The students have also termed the KMC’s step to increase the perks and facilities by the elected-members themselves impractical.

In a protest assembly this evening, vice-chair of ANNISU, Revolutionary Anil Sharma said that the decision to purchase the mobile phones from the people’s revenue was mockery of the democracy.

Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidhya Sundar Shakya on Tuesday had decided to provide the mobile phones and other services worth Rs 3.5 million to facilitate the people’s representatives for mobile phone services. RSS