24 June, Bhimdattanagar: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has underlined the need to hold all three elections for sake of implementing the constitution.

At a press conference held by Nepal Press Union in Kanchanpur this morning, the PM stressed that the constitution’s full implementation will take its course once the local, provincial and central elections are held.

He added that discussions will be held with the main opposition – CPN (UML) – after the local level elections for amending the constitution. “The Madhesi parties have some demands,” PM Deuba noted, adding “Without two – thirds majority, the constitution amendment cannot take place.”

The PM expressed hope that the agitating side will take part in the local elections even without the constitution’s amendment.

On the occasion, Deuba vowed to develop the Pancheshwor Project. “The Upper Karnali and Western Seti will now be developed. I will prepare a DPR for Pancheshwor and forward the work,” he shared. He further disclosed a plan to start the construction of a four – lane bridge over the Mahakali river soon.

PM Deuba today will arrive at Beldandi rural municipality and Belauri municipality in Kanchanpur before heading to his home district of Dadeldhura in course of addressing Nepali Congress’ election related programmes. RSS