12 August, Kathmandu: Twenty-nine people have lost their lives to floods and landslides triggered by incessant monsoon rains in the different parts of the country in the past 24 hours.

The Home Ministry updates show that seven were killed in Sunsari, four each in Jhapa and Sindhili, three each in Morang, Banke and Panchthar, one each in Bara, Sarlahi, Dang, Palpa and Baridya.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Janardan Sharma has, expressing sorrow over the loss of lives in water-induced disasters in different parts of the country, directed the security bodies to intensify rescue and relief efforts for the affected.

Talking to journalists at the Ministry Saturday, he said food and rescue materials are ready at the airport to transport to the disaster-hit areas.

He said though he wished to visit the affected districts, adverse weather barred him from doing so. Once the weather permits, he would leave for there, he added.

According to him, the Ministry has already instructed the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) for an effective and prompt rescue works. The Nepal Army is also actively engaged in such works while helicopters are being used to carry out rescue and relief efforts. RSS