25 July, New Delhi: At least three people were killed and nine others injured in a building collapse near India’s financial capital Mumbai Tuesday, officials said.The death toll may go up as over 30 people are trapped under the debris of the four-storey residential building that collapsed at Damodar Park in Ghatkopar, an eastern suburb of Mumbai.

Fire brigade personnel and civic officials are carrying out rescue work, Mumbai’s Chief Fire Officer P. Rahangdale told the media. “Three bodies have been found. Also nine people have been pulled out of the debris alive and rushed to a nearby hospital as they have sustained injuries. The rescue work is going on a war-footing,” he added.

Local TV channels showed footage of the site and reported that the residential building also housed a nursing home on the ground floor. Around 15 to 16 families used to reside on the three other floors of the building, which is believed to be constructed some 40 years ago.”A probe has been ordered into the incident. We are also trying to ascertain if the nursing home was run illegally,” a police official said. Xinhua