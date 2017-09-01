1 Sept, (Chitwan): A total of 309 patients have tested positive for swine flu in Chitwan, the District Public Health Office (DPHO) said. Incidences of people contracting the disease were reported in the past three months, health workers said.

According to office vector controller Ram Kumar KC, 309 among 380 who underwent tests for swine flu tested positive. The sample of 380 suspected has been sent to Kathmandu for further lab test to confirm the condition following the detection of H1N1 virus in the district. Fifty six patients are from outside the district and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Running nose, body pain, sore throat and fever are the symptoms of this viral disease. Patients are prescribed to undergo treatment under the direct medical observation, according to hospital Dr Kalidas Adhikari. The hospital these days receives a high number of patients suffering from this seasonal flu. RSS