24 Sept, Kathmandu: The election results of 129 out of 136 local levels in Province No 2 have been announced till 4:00 pm Sunday.

The Joint Election Operation Centre (JEOC) at the Election Commission (EC) said that the Nepali Congress has won chairs in 37 levels, CPN (Maoist Centre) in 21 levels, and CPN (UML) in 17.

Likewise, RJP Nepal’s mayoral and chair candidates have emerged victorious in 24 levels and equal number is bagged by the Federal Socialist Forum Nepal. Nepal Democratic Forum secured the chairs in three seats.

Similarly, Nepali Janata Dal and Naya Shakti Party have won two and one seats respectively.

EC’s Spokesperson Nabaraj Dhakal said out of 1,271 wards, the vote counting was completed in 1,223 wards.

Now, the results of seven local levels and 48 wards are awaited.

Dhakal said that the counting in Siraha, Mahottarai and Sarlahi districts had been completed while the remaining other seats in Saptari, Dhausha, Rautahat, Bara and Parsa were going on. RSS