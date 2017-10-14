14 Oct, Kathmandu : Over 41 metric tonnes of solid waste have been collected as part of Kathmandu valley clean-up campaigns today.

Eight metric tonnes of garbage were picked up from Pashupati Ram Temple area under the Bagmati Clean-up Mega Campaign that entered the 231st week today.

The participation saw more than 600 people from all walks of life including the High Powered Committee for Integrated Development of Bagmati Civilization, Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Nepal Police, Nepal Army, and Armed Police Force among others.

Likewise, two metric tonnes of waste were extracted from Hanuman Ghat and Gothatar bridge surroundings as part of Guheshwari above Bagmati Clean-up Drive that reached the 191st week today. The cleanup campaign will continue its campaign even in the upcoming Saturday, the day of Bhaiteeka.

Similarly, six metric tonne of solid waste were picked up from between Ratopul and Setopul area under the Rudramati clean-up and Bishumati clean-up campaigns.

Five metric tonnes of garbage were collected from BP Eye Hospital area in Jadibuti as part of Manohara River Clean-up Campaign that made it to the 10th week, while 10 metric tonnes were collected from the cleaning campaign being carried out in the Kathmandu Ring Road area. Similarly, over 10 metric tonnes of wastes were collected from various other places in the valley.