18 Feb, Kthmandu: Number-6 electric tower along the Khadichaur-Andhari section of 66-KV transmission line linked to Bhaktapur from Sunkoshi has collapsed this morning.

It has disrupted the supply of around 5-MW power generated from the Sunkoshi Hydropower House to Kathmandu. The tower was in fragile condition

Spokesperson of Nepal Electricity Authority Prabal Adhikari said that a technical team has been deputed to the site for maintenance. RSS