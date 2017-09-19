19 Sept, Kathmandu: Approximately 77 voter turnout has been witnessed in the third rounds of local elections in Province 2, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The polls took place in the total eight districts in the province for the total 136 local levels.

The Joint Election Operation Centre (JEOC) said in the province, Saptari saw 76.4 percent voter turnout, while Siraha 77.4, Dhanusa, 73.7 percent, Mahottari 73.3 percent and Sarlahi 76.3 percent.

Likewise, Rautahat witnessed 80.4 percent voter turnout, Bara 79.4 percent and Parsa 80.1 percent.

Meanwhile, vote count has started for 89 of the total 136 local levels until 10 am today, said EC’s Spokesperson Nawaraj Dhakal, adding that the count would start soon for the remaining local levels in coordination with local level political parties.