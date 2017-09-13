13 Sept, Lahan: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said the achievements gained so far would possibly be doomed if the CPN (Maoist Centre) did not win the elections.

Addressing an election assembly at Dhangadhi Bazaar in Dhangadhi municipality of Siraha on Wednesday, Chairperson Dahal said that the federalism, inclusion and secularism are the outcome of grand struggle and devotion of the Maoists and claimed that his party could only safeguard these achievements.

The achievements gained through the people’s struggle would be reversed if the political parties standing against federalism, inclusiveness and secularism won the elections, former Prime Minister Dahal added.

Claiming that the CPN-MC is the only true champion of the Madhes, he said the bulk entry of Madhesi leaders and cadres in to his party has demonstrated the attraction towards the Maoists. RSS