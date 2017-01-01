Amendment only based on national consensus: Rayamajhi

1 Jan, Dang: CPN (MC) leader Top Bahadur Rayamajhi has said that the current adverse political situation is a result of the government giving more emphasis to amending the constitution, rather than implementing it.

Speaking at a press meet here today, leader Rayamajhi suggested the government to work towards implementing the constitution, as that is more important than amending it. “Constitution must be amended only based on a national consensus,” he said.

On a different note, leader Rayamjahi said the Tarai should be not be separated with the hills as they complement one another, and also Dang should be made the national capital.