Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt win top honours at Zee Cine Awards

12 March, Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Alia Bhatt have bagged the top honours at the Zee Cine Awards 2017.

Bachchan was adjudged Best Actor for his portrayal of an astute lawyer in the courtroom drama “Pink” at the awards night held last night, while Alia’s role as a migrant from Bihar in Punjab won her the Best Actress trophy.

Among the other major awards, “Pink” won Best Film Award (Jury), while Aamir Khan’s sport biopic “Dangal” won award for Best Film (Viewer’s Choice).

“Pink” also won Best Dialogue award, penned by its director Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, who also bagged Best Debut Director trophy.

Biopic “Neerja” that hit the chord with audience as well as critics won six honours. Its director debutante Ram Madhvani won Best Director honour, while actor Jim Sarbh won awards Best Debutante (Male) and Best Actor in a Negative Role for his role of terrorist ‘Khalil’.

The Best Supporting Actress award went to Shabana Azmi for “Neerja”, while it also won Best Production Design and Best Editing awards.

Salman Khan’s wrestling drama won five awards, including Viewer’s Choice Best Actor (Female) to Anushka Sharma and Viewer’s Choice Best Actor (Male) award to Salman.

Neha Bhasin won Best Playback Singer (Female) honour for her soulful rendition of song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, while it also fetched Irshad Kamil the Best Lyricist award.

Trophy for the Best Sound Design award also went to “Sultan”.

Karan Johar directed “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” won three awards including Best Music Director to Pritam, Best Playback Singer (Male) to Arijit Singh for the title track, while chartbuster ‘Channa Mereya’ won Best Song award.

Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture which had locked horns at the box office with “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, also won three awards in categories Best Action, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.

Multi-starrer Shakun Batra’s “Kapoor and Sons” bagged two awards, both won by Rishi Kapoor in Best Actor in Comic Role and Best Supporting Actor (Male) categories.

Duo Bosco-Caeser won Best Choreography for film “Baar Baar Dekho”.

Actress Ritika Singh won Best Debut (Female) award for her role in “Saala Khadoos”.

The award night saw performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave a musical tribute to the four Khans of Bollywood – Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir and Saif, while Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Leone also enthralled the gathering.

Hosted by Manish Paul and Bharti, the award ceremony will be aired on Zee Cinema on April 1.