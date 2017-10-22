22 Oct, Kathmandu: The filing of nominations by candidates representing various political parties or contesting as independent candidates in the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies has started in 32 districts from today in a peaceful manner.

The election to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies is taking place in 32 districts on November 26 and in the remaining 45 districts on December 7 this year.

According to the Election Commission of Nepal (ECN), the candidates have been reaching the offices of the Chief Returning Officer and Returning Officers in the respective districts for the same.

ECN’s Spokesperson Navaraj Dhakal said that the candidates and the representatives of various political parties filed their respective nominations from 10 am today in a systematic way. The nomination will continue till 5 pm today.

The nomination filling is being done for the first phase that will be held in 37 House of Representatives constituencies and 74 State Assembly constituencies in the 32 districts.

The first phase of election will be held in Solukhumbu, Sankhuwasabha, Bhojpur, Okhaldhunga, Taplejung, Paachthar, Khotang, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Dhading, Sindhupalchowk, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Mustang, Myagdi, Baglung, Manang, Lamjung, Gorkha, Rukum (eastern part), Rolpa, Rukum (Western part), Jajarkot, Humla, Mugu, Jumla, Kalikot, Dolpa, Darchula, Bajhang, Bajura and Baitadi.

The candidates aspiring to contest the House of Representative’s election need to produce a copy of their citizenship certificate, evidence of being enlisted in the voter list and receipt of security deposit and formal letter signed by the party’s authorized person.

The nomination letter should contain signatures of the candidate, the one who proposes as well as the one who agrees to second the proposal.

The deposit amount for HoR member has been set at Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 for member of state assembly. However, the amount is down by 50 per cent for women, Dalit and minorities or financially poor candidates, according to the Commission.

For standing in the election to the provincial assembly, one has to be enlisted in the voters list of the rural municipality or municipality of the same province. Anyone who is in the closed list of the PR system of elections cannot become a candidate in FPTP system and also cannot nominate any candidate.

A new provision this time is that one person can file candidacy from only on electoral constituency. Anyone doing so will have all his/her candidacies annulled.

The nominations for the December 7 elections shall take place for the remaining 45 districts on coming November 2. RSS