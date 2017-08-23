23 August, Kathmandu: Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has urged all splinter groups of the Maoist party to join the mother party in view of people’s aspiration.

Addressing a programme organized by the committee of the leaders dissatisfied with the Naya Shakti Party in the capital city Tuesday, Chairman Dahal said the process to unify the revolutionary forces would be dignified.

“I’m confident that the leaders as Mohan Baidya, Netra Bikram Chand and Dr Baburam Bhattarai will ultimately be unified in the Maoist Centre,” he said, arguing that if the Maoist Centre is weakened, country’s revolution would enfeeble. So, all splinter groups must be merged, he underscored.

According to him, the unification among these groups under the Maoist Centre would bring good result in the coming elections. RSS