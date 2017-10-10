10 Oct, Beijing: The top anti-graft body of the Communist Party of China (CPC) said Tuesday that 6,187 officials were punished in September for violating the Party’s austerity rules.

The officials were involved in 4,506 cases, according to the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

Awarding an unauthorized allowance or bonus was the most common misdemeanor, followed by giving or accepting gifts and misuse of public vehicles.

A total of 47,005 officials involved in 33,471 cases were punished in the first nine months of 2017, the CCDI said.

The CPC released its eight-point rules on austerity in late 2012 to reduce undesirable work practices.

The CCDI has a monthly reporting system on the implementation of the rules within the provincial-level governments, central Party and governmental agencies, centrally-administered state-owned enterprises and central financial institutions. Xinhua