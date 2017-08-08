8 August, Pokhara: Chief Justice Gopal Parajuli has expressed his confidence that the importance of legal regime would go up provided the profession is made dignified.

Addressing a programme jointly organized by the High Court Bar and District Bar Association to felicitate him, CJ Parajuli said the environment for justice delivery would be enabled with better mutual understanding of the role of bar and bench.

Informing that preparation is on the full swing to promote a dozen legal practitioners to senior legal practitioners, the Chief Justice assured that the selection would be carried out adopting due process and methods.

He also claimed that the 39-point programme he announced upon assuming the office as CJ would bring about massive reforms in the judicial sector. RSS