Constitution implementation need of hour: PM Dahal

26 Dec, Kathmandu: Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has opined for forwarding the constitution implementation process through constitution amendment to unite all.

Issuing a press statement on the occasion of 124th Mao Birth anniversary today, chair Dahal has appealed all to move ahead on the way to socialism and communism by completing the mission of the revolution after ensuring the achievements made through various revolutions.

“The principle of unity, struggle and transformation that Mao evolved in the Maoist thought, expansion of the rule of ‘division of one into two and not integration of two into one’, the notion of ‘get hold of the revolution and increase production’ in economics, the strategy of long-term people’s war in the advanced socialism and the principle of continued revolution under the authoritarianism of the proletariat and the new people’s democracy, among other principles expounded by Mao were the supreme contribution in the evolution of the Marxism-Leninism doctrine,” the statement reads.

In the statement, chairman Dahal said he thinks it is their responsibility to call upon the revolutionaries of the world on the occasion of the Mao Day to carry out deep study, research and debate on the impact of the globalization of the financial capital and the neo-liberal economic policy of the imperialism, of the unprecedented revolution in information technology, of climate change, of environmental degradation and to do a serious assessment of the international communist movement and to defend, practice and develop Marxism-Leninism and Maoism.

The press statement further reads that he was an aspirator of the emancipation revolutions for all in the world.

Mao was born on December 26, 1893 in Shaoshan Hunan of China. Mao was a Chinese communist revolutionary and a founding father of the Peoples’ Republic of China. RSS