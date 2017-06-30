30 June, Kathmandu: Candidate of CPN (Maoist Centre), Bhakta Bahadur Oli, has been elected the chairman of Banglachuli Rural Municipality in Dang district by securing 3,352 votes. Yamuna Gharti of the same party won the election in the vice-chairperson by securing 3,371 votes.

Oli’s closest rival Bhojraj Pandey of Nepali Congress secured 2,515 votes, while Gharti’s rival Nirmala Khanal of the Nepali Congress garnered 2,569 votes.

In the rural municipality, Nepali Congress candidate won in the ward no. 1 while the panels of the Maoist Centre candidates won in 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 wards.

Meanwhile, Raju Acharya of Nepali Congress was elected the ward chair of Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City-2 by getting 835 votes. RSS